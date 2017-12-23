RAMESWARAM: President Ramnath Kovind today offered prayers at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here as he embarked on his first visit to Tamil Nadu since assuming the office in July.

Kovind, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter, was received at the temple gate with the traditional "Poorna Kumbha Mariyathai" (temple honours) by the priest and other officials.

He was given the 'Prasadham' at the temple's Thiru Kalyana Mandapam.

"Sri Ramanathaswamy temple is a famous temple.. I feel proud and honoured to visit the temple and worship the deity," Kovind wrote in the visitor's note of the temple.

After spending nearly 30 minutes there, he left for the government guest house.

A three-tiered security blanket was in place here in view of the President's visit, police said.

Kovind would also visit the memorial of former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Pei Karumbu near here. His itinerary also includes a visit to Rameswaram and appointments in Chennai.

The President arrived today at Madurai by a special flight and reached nearby "Mandapam" by helicopter. He was received in Madurai by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlial Purohit and District Collector Veera Raghava Rao.