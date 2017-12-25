PUDUCHERRY :After visiting farmland of an agricultural scientist in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi promised to make him an advisor to the Agriculture department and also assured to suggest his name for the Padma Vibushan award. Venkatapathi of Koodapakkam in Puducherry, a renowned agriculture scientist, met the L-G a few days ago and invited her to his farm. Bedi called at Venkatapathy’s house in Koodapakkam on Sunday morning as part of her weekend visit.

She was taken to his farm where Narayana’s Hybrid Crossandra Innovation Centre is functioning. Venkatapathi and his assistant-cum-daughter Lakshmi showed the L-G his innovations such as kanagambharam flower plant, short-term casuarina, ghee chilli plant, high-yielding guava and also held a demo on the working of an automatic water pouring machine, using minimum water.

Venkatapathi said the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh government have invited him to their states to explain his inventions to farmers. However, Puducherry government is not arranging any such programme and even after many requests to Agriculture officials, no action has been taken, he rued. He also said he was ready to explain the working of the automatic water supply equipment to the farmers in Puducherry, but officials were not co-operative.

Immediately, the LG summoned Agriculture department director Ramamoorthy and asked him to invite Vengatapathi and his daughter Lakshmi to the farmers’ grievance meetings and take suggestions from them. She also ordered officials to train the staff and students of Kamaraj Agriculture Training Centre under Venkatapathy in cultivation of new breeds invented by him.She then told Vengatapathi that Anbarasu had been appointed as secretary for Agriculture department and assured he would help him in the agricultural development of Puducherry.

Reinventing crops

Venkatapathi and his assistant-cum-daughter Lakshmi showed the L-G his innovations such as kanagambharam flower plant, short-term casuarina, ghee chilli plant, high-yielding guava and also held a demo on the working of an automatic water pouring machine, using minimum water