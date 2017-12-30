PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today alleged that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a leader of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory.

Addressing reporters here, Narayanasamy said although he had written to the Lt Governor asking her not to "overstep her constitutional and statutory limits" and not to "interfere in the routine working of the elected government," she had been doing so.

"I have written letters to her on more than 15 occasions registering protest against her style of functioning. But, she keeps functioning more like a leader of opposition than an administrator," he said.

The Congress leader also minced no words stating that, "Bedi has not contributed for the economic development of Puducherry and in implementation of progressive schemes." Condemning the "autocratic style of working" of the Lt Governor, the chief minister said, "It is really a sad development that she (Bedi) held meetings with the police officers yesterday to draw up a plan of police deployment in view of the flow of tourists into Puducherry on the eve of New Year Day." Narayanasamy claimed that Bedi has held meetings with police officers though he had arranged one with police officers to finalise the security plan for maintenance of law and order with the Chief Secretary in charge, A Anbarasu being a coordinating officer.

The chief minister maintained that "time is not far for the current situation to come to an end." Since Bedi assumed office last year, the Congress government in Puducherry and she have been at loggerheads over several issues including medical admissions, civic problems and induction of three nominated MLAs.