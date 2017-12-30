CHENNAI: Actress Trisha met residents of various villages in neighbouring Kancheepuram district and encouraged setting up of toilets in their localities.

The actress, who was appointed as UNICEF Celebrity Advocate last month visited Vadanemmeli, an interior village in Kancheepuram district yesterday.

Trisha helped the villagers construct a 'leach pit toilet with two pits'. They can be constructed in two-three days and are less expensive and easy to maintain, a press release said.

The toilets are environment-friendly and need only two-three litres of water for flushing, it said.

"Use of toilets prevents diseases among children. It saves lives. Besides, use of toilets is critical for safety and dignity of women," Trisha was quoted as saying in the release.

According to UNICEF Chief for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Job Zachariah, a family using a toilet can save over Rs 50,000 per year on account of medical costs and time, as per an UNICEF study conducted in the country in 2017.