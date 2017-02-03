Solar panel that will be set up at various locations across the country | Express

CUDDALORE: As part of the solar mission, NLCIL is planning to set up power plants with a total capacity of 500MW across the State at a cost of Rs 2,170 crore.

The solar mission plans to establish solar power plants with an installed capacity of one lakh mega watt before 2022 and to support the target NLCIL will establish 4000 MW plants across the country.

Earlier, NLCIL installed a pilot project with a capacity of 10 MW at a cost of Rs 75 crore in Neyveli and its success paved way for NLCIL to add 130 MW (65 MW x 2) solar power units.

NLCIL has also proposed to establish 20 MW solar power plant in South Andaman and 30 MW plant in North Andaman. The foundation stone was already laid and the tendering work is under progress.

NLCIL will provide power generated from solar plants to Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation, for which, necessary power purchase agreement has already been signed.

Under the renewable energy plan, NLCIL is setting up 34 wind mills with a production capacity of 1.5 MW each. It also plans to set up more wind mills across the State.

NLCIL plans to generate power with a total capacity of 20,971 MW at the end of 2025, which includes thermal power plants and renewable energy projects.