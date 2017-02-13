CHENNAI: For the third day in a row, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala will hold 'key discussions' with party MLAs put up at a resort near here amid an intense battle for power.

Sasikala left from Poes Garden and headed for the resort located at Koovathur, about 80 km from here, and will hold "key discussions" with the MLAs, party-backed Jaya TV said.

She had held discussions with her MLAs at the resort on Saturday and Sunday and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had revolted against her, alleging that he was forced to step down for her.

Support has been swelling for Panneerselvam, with a state minister and six MLAs (one of them is also a Minister) and 11 MPs switching over to his camp.