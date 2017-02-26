Palaniswami seeks PM’s intervention over Mekedatu issue 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the Karnataka government’s reported decision to implement the `5912 crore Mekedatu Multi-purpose Project across Cauvery, Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the move was in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and detrimental to Tamil Nadu.



The project (for drinking water supply and power generation) involves constructing a balancing reservoir with a capacity of 66 tmcft.



In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister urged him to instruct the Union Water Resources Ministry and the Central Water Commission not to accord techno-economic clearance for Mekedatu or any other project in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka without obtaining concurrence of all the co-basin States and till the formation of Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the judicial references are finally settled.



The CM pointed out that Karnataka and Kerala had filed Special Leave Petitions (now civil appeals) against the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu had also filed an SLP on certain aspects of the final order.



“The SC has commenced hearing of the civil appeals. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has filed interlocutory applications against the Karnataka government from proceeding with these hydro-electric projects. These applications are pending before the SC and as such, the entire matter is sub judice,” he said.



He also recalled that the Union Water Resources Minister, in a letter dated January 8, 2016 addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had said the Karnataka government had been advised to share its plans for Mekedatu and other projects with the co-basin States and to bring them on board before taking up the detailed project report.