Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami seeks PM’s intervention over Mekedatu issue 

Expressing concern over the Karnataka government’s reported decision to implement the `5912 crore Mekedatu  Multi-purpose Project across Cauvery, Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the move was in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and detrimental to Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 26th February 2017 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2017 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the Karnataka government’s reported decision to implement the `5912 crore Mekedatu  Multi-purpose Project across Cauvery, Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the move was in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and detrimental to Tamil Nadu. 


The project (for drinking water supply and power generation) involves constructing a balancing reservoir with a capacity of 66 tmcft.


In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister urged him to instruct the Union Water Resources Ministry and the Central Water Commission not to accord techno-economic clearance for Mekedatu or any other project in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka without  obtaining concurrence of all the co-basin States and till  the formation of Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the judicial references are finally settled. 


The CM pointed out that Karnataka and Kerala had filed Special Leave Petitions (now civil appeals) against the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal  in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu had also filed an SLP on certain aspects of the final order. 


“The SC has commenced hearing of the civil appeals.  Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government has filed interlocutory applications against the Karnataka government from proceeding with these hydro-electric projects. These applications are pending before the SC and as such, the entire matter is sub judice,” he  said. 


He also recalled that the Union Water Resources Minister, in a letter dated January 8, 2016 addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had said the Karnataka government had been advised to share its plans for Mekedatu  and other projects with the co-basin States and to bring them on board before taking up the detailed project report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp