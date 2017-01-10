Home States Tamil Nadu

'Redbus tickets valid for Pongal; don't believe rumours spread by brokers'

Rumours were spread that tickets booked through the app will not be accepted by buses.​

Published: 10th January 2017 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2017 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

File photo for representational purpose | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private bus tickets for Pongal season booked via RedBus.com app will be valid. Rumours were spread that tickets booked through the app will not be accepted by buses.

A Afzal, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association president, said, "Rumours have been spread by the brokers' association that ticket booked through RedBus for Pongal will be invalid. This is however false. Omni bus owners have no role to play in this."

He added that a warning was issued to RedBus earlier to prevent surge pricing around festivals and the minor conflict ceased there.

"The brokers' association that was unhappy with this decided to use media as a tool to create panic," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pongal RedBus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp