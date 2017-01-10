'Redbus tickets valid for Pongal; don't believe rumours spread by brokers'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private bus tickets for Pongal season booked via RedBus.com app will be valid. Rumours were spread that tickets booked through the app will not be accepted by buses.

A Afzal, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association president, said, "Rumours have been spread by the brokers' association that ticket booked through RedBus for Pongal will be invalid. This is however false. Omni bus owners have no role to play in this."

He added that a warning was issued to RedBus earlier to prevent surge pricing around festivals and the minor conflict ceased there.

"The brokers' association that was unhappy with this decided to use media as a tool to create panic," he said.