COIMBATORE: THE All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to allow polytechnic colleges to be converted into engineering colleges after meeting necessary requirements. It will also allow conversion of engineering colleges with insufficient patronage into polytechnic colleges.

To be eligible for the conversion, the institution concerned should have been in existence for at least five years, the AICTE said in its approval process handbook for 2017-18. Institutions offering courses in pharmacology have also been allowed to similar conversions, provided the requirements.

“Polytechnic colleges which have been in existence for long would like to upgrade themselves into engineering colleges. Now they have been allowed to convert diploma-level institutions into degree-level institutions,” said an office-bearer of the association of engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.