CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on

Monday unanimously adopted a bill replacing the jallikattu ordinance. In his introductory remarks, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam explained the background that led to the promulgation of the ordinance. Jallikattu, which continues to be a symbol of Tamil’s culture, has been witnessing several hurdles since 2006 and the brave sport could be held only with the interim orders of either the Supreme Court or the High Court, the Chief Minister recalled.



Pointing out that the Congress-led Union government, of which the DMK was a part, issued a notification on July 11, 2011 including bulls in the list of performing animals in Section 22 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, the Chief Minister stated that the apex court passed an order on May 7, 2014, to ban jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and bull race in Maharashtra, besides striking down the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Regulation Act, 2009, passed when DMK was in power.



“With the promulgation of jallikattu ordinance on January 21, there are no hurdles to hold jallikattu,” he said. Those people who want to hold jallikattu in their respective places can do so on any date they prefer, he added.



He explained that amendments were made to Sections 2, 3, 11, 22, 27 and 28 of PCA Act as per the provisions of the Constitution that enable a State Government to bring in such amendments that are deemed to suit its requirements.



Taking a dig at the principal opposition DMK, the Chief Minister noted the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Regulation Act, 2009, was struck down by the Supreme Court as it failed to meet the requirements, particularly getting the nod of the President for acts falling in concurrent list.



Leader of Opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin initiated the short duration debate on the Bill after it was introduced.