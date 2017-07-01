CHENNAI: As the State government replaces the 77-year-old Tamil Nadu Entertainment Tax Act 1939, with Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Entertainment Tax Act 2017, companies included in the Act will soon have to pay entertainment tax to their respective local bodies.

“The tax rates remain unchanged at 30%. While the companies which were earlier paying tax to the commercial taxes department, will start paying them to the respective local bodies from July 1 (Saturday),” said a senior Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official.

According to an official release from the GCC, companies within their jurisdiction should pay entertainment tax for July 1-3 on July 4 and taxes for July 4-10 on July 11.