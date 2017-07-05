CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated many multi-storeyed residential quarters, new bridges, police stations and office buildings, located at different places across the State, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat

He inaugurated four new bridges, constructed in Krishnagiri, Sivaganga and Tiruchy districts, at a total cost of Rs 6.94 crore, 12 overbridges in different parts of the State and one railway bridge at Arasur in Nagapattinam district, constructed at a total cost of Rs 47.84 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM also declared open 258 residential quarters for police personnel, 11 police stations, four new buildings for police department, 30 residential quarters for prison department officials and 32 residential quarters for fire and rescue services personnel in the State.

The CM also inaugurated 536 multi-storeyed residential quarters, constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Nochikuppam planning area. These were built at a cost of Rs 48.6 crore. Similarly, he also declared open 140 multi-storeyed quarters at PS Murthi Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 15.93 crore. In all, the CM inaugurated residential quarters constructed by TNSCB and TNHB at a cost of Rs 197.45 crore.

11 new police stations

The 11 new police stations are located at Panruti, Sirkazhi, Ammapettai, Pettavaithalai, Kaniyur, Panamadangi, Edaikkal, Mamsapuram, Uvari Thisaiyanvilai and in Anaikkaran Chathiram