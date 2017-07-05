CHENNAI: An anti-terror squad team of Rajasthan police secured a Chennai-based businessman late on Monday night on suspicion of links with terror outfits.This came following information from a suspect who was nabbed from the city in February, officials of the Rajasthan team told Express.

M Haroon Rasheed (36), who runs a mobile phone and money exchange business was picked up by a five-member team from Rajasthan led by an ADSP.

“We secured him based on the information provided by Mohammed Iqbal, who was arrested in February over suspected links to terror outfits. We suspect Rasheed to have involvement in channelling money to those like ISIS,” ATS SP Vikas Kumar told Express.

Based on Rasheed’s request, his elder brother Imran Khan was allowed to accompany them to Rajasthan.

According to a source in Rajasthan police, Iqbal (36) was arrested following information revealed by Jameel, who was arrested in that State in November. During the investigation, the team found that Iqbal had received calls from a landline number in Chennai, which led to Rasheed.

The Rajasthan ATS team that comprises an ADSP, an inspector and three other personnel, reached the city five days ago and was closely monitoring Rasheed, said sources.

“On Monday, he closed his shop at Burma Bazaar around 10.45 pm and went to meet his friends near Muthialpet Post Office. That is when the Rajasthan team picked him up. Rasheed was taken to his home, and an inquiry was held with his family members too,” said an official with the city police requesting anonymity.

“During preliminary inquiry, Rasheed said he usually gave money to ‘couriers’ to bring mobile phones from Dubai, including `60,000 recently. But we are looking into the terror angle behind these financial transactions,” said the source in Rajasthan police.

Sources in city police intelligence wing said Rasheed was a native of Ramanathapuram district, who

had come to Chennai about 30 years ago. He was into mobile phone business, including importing them from abroad. Sources said he was the main dealer for a private mobile phone company.