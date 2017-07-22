Dengue panic in Tamilnadu: Clinics without ICU told not to handle fever cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Facing a sharp spike in the number of dengue cases this year, the State government has issued an advisory to doctors, clinics and hospitals on fever case management, directing small nursing homes and hospitals without ICU facilities to refer fever cases to specialty care centres.

According to the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme data, as many as 4,654 dengue cases and one death have been reported in seven months this year, whereas there were only 2,531 cases and five deaths in the whole of 2016.

This increasing numbers that are recorded even before the monsoon season are keeping the officials on their toes. The advisory strictly warns against self-medication, and has asked pharmacies not to give medicines without proper prescriptions.

The government has also advised that in case of dengue, hospital should follow National Guidelines for Clinical Management of Dengue Fever, which would help prevent mortality.

The people are also requested to call 104 helpline or local joint directors if they come across any quacks in their areas.

Meanwhile, rubbishing a message that has been circulating on the social media and instant messaging platforms that no private hospital or practitioner is allowed to admit and treat patients with fever and platelets less than 50,000, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said it was a fake message.

“Yes, we are closely monitoring control measures and clinical management of patients. But the message circulating on social media is not true. We have clarified this to IMA and other private doctors associations,” Kolandaswamy added.