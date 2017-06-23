CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to pass an ordinance or an Act in the Assembly to mandate time-bound delivery of all services provided by the State to industries and businesses.

Stating that a mere Government Order is not enough, DIPP has said a legislation by way of an Act is necessary and if there is no time to pass the law through the Assembly then issuing an ordinance may be considered.

This comes after the State is in the process of publishing a single window policy followed by a Government Order time-bound delivery of all pre-establishment, pre-operation and renewal-related clearances or approvals provided by the State government to industries and businesses.