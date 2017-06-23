CHENNAI: Denying the reports that all milk samples from private players, which were subjected to lab tests, were found to be free from adulteration and safe, Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji told the State Assembly on Thursday that many samples subjected to lab tests between August 5, 2011 and May 31, 2017 were found to be substandard and even fines were imposed on those who supplied them.

“No one can escape just by moving the courts and by paying the fine for adulteration. Whoever indulges in adulteration of milk, they would be brought to book and will be punished.”

Responding to the issues raised by many members including Leader of Opposition MK Stalin during zero hour, the minister said 886 milk samples were subjected to lab tests between August 5, 2011 and May 31, 2017 across the State and though there was no sample which could be termed as unsafe, 187 samples were found sub-standard.

Regarding this, 143 cases were registered and in 81 cases, courts imposed a total fine of `10.26 lakh. Similarly, 338 milk product samples were also subjected to lab tests and 132 samples found substandard and the courts had imposed a fine of `six lakh. On January 4, 20 milk samples were put to lab tests and one of them was found unsafe as well as substandard. Many milk samples had been sent to labs at Pune, Mysore and Guindy. The district-level committees would continue to monitor the milk supplied across the State.