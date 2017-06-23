CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Police, Salem City, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Law and Order and Traffic, Divisional Officer, Fire and Rescue Services and the executive engineer, HR&CE, to be present before it in connection with a contempt case on July 4.

Justice N Kirubakaran gave the direction when a petition from A Radhakrishnan, trustee of Shri Sugavaneshvarar Swamy Temple in Salem came up on Wednesday.

The direction followed a report dated June 12 last of the Special Executive Magistrate, Vazhapadi, stating that in spite of notice, the four had not turned up during his inspection on May 31. The judge said that the officials should be present before him at 2.15 pm on July 4 and explain as to why the directions of the court had not been complied with in spite of the notice issued by the Vazhapadi Special Executive Magistrate. The temple in question is under the control of HR&CE.

According to petitioner, obstruction in drainage around the temple is causing health hazard. Some parties have encroached upon the road and the surrounding area of the temple. The petitioner made a representation on August 25, 2014 to the Salem Collector, who in turn, directed the executive engineer, city health officer and the assistant commissioner of corporation, Ammapet Zone, to conduct joint inspection and to send reports.

After inspection, the authorities gave an assurance that the obstruction would be removed on or before August 29. Later, based on the inspection, the temple gave a requisition on August 26 to the Commissioner, Salem Corporation for follow-up action. Since no action was taken, the administration sent a letter to the Municipal Commissioner and others. As there was no response, the petitioner had filed a petition before the HC seeking to remove the obstruction and the court on August 31, 2016 directed the authorities to keep the area surrounding the temple free of encroachments and without any obstruction in the drainage.

On the basis of this order, the Collector directed the authorities to form a committee to inspect the drainage and to remove encroachments. Though the committee submitted a report to the Collector stating there are encroachments, the officials neglected the order . Hence the present petition.