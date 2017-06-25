CHENNAI: Alleging that some private medical colleges under deemed universities in Puducherry are refusing to admit candidates who were unable to pay the fees of Rs 10 lakh, advocate VBR Menon has issued contempt notices against them.

The candidates were provisionally selected but were unable to join as they couldn't afford the fees, he alleged.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar on June 16 had directed four medical colleges in the union territory to admit accepting Rs 10 lakh.

But, they have been demanding fees ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh, claimed advocate Menon.