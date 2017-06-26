VELLORE: The State Animal Husbandry Department has started to issue unique identification numbers for cows and buffaloes.

The project under the National Programme for Bovine Breeding, launched by the Union government in 2014, is being executed by the Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA) of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Official sources in the Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency said the first phase of the project began on June 1 and it is being implemented in seven districts -- Vellore, Villupuram, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Salem.

An owner with

her tagged cow

"A 12-digit unique identification number will be issued for cows and buffaloes when artificial inseminations are done at veterinary centres," said Dr Pari, Assistant Director, Cattle Breeding and Fodder Development, Katpadi, also the nodal officer for the project in Vellore district.

He said 18 details such as breed type, species, age, number of calvings and pregnancy status would be collected.

In addition, the details of owners, including land ownership, cattle ownership, longitude, latitude, mobile number and economic details, would be taken.

The details of both the cattle and its owner along with the 12-digit number would be fed into the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health software developed by the National Dairy Development Board, sources said.

"The 12-digit yellow plastic tag would be fixed into the cow's ear. Though the unique ID creation will not bring any benefit to the animal owners as of now, they would receive SMS alerts to their registered mobile numbers regarding calves once the system is fully developed," said Pari.

Vellore Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Arthanari said information regarding age, last delivery date and delivery of number of calvings was crucial for treating the cattle for their ailments.

"Such information will be made available online and can be verified anywhere in the country by any veterinarian," he said.

The artificial insemination for cows and buffaloes is done at 153 centres in Vellore district.

This includes nine veterinary hospitals, 63 veterinary dispensaries, 27 upgraded dispensaries, three mobile dispensaries, 27 rural veterinary dispensaries, 24 sub-centres and a clinic.

When contacted, a senior official from the Animal Husbandry Department in Chennai said around 6,000 to 7,000 cattle in seven districts have been provided with unique number.

"We are yet to get official records. The scheme is slightly delayed due to technical glitches in the software. Soon, the project will be expanded across Tamil Nadu," the official said.

Benefits of Moo tag

In Tamil Nadu, the process of issuing unique identification numbers is still in a nascent stage

The plan was to start rolling in April, but could be launched only in June due to technical glitches in the software

Once the 12-digit polyurethane tag is fixed on a cattle’s ear lobe, its details will be uploaded onto an online database

The next step is to issue the cattle owner an animal health card

The card will have details of the unique identification number, owner, status of breeding, periodic de-worming and vaccinations

It will help track the cattle and provide the right medical intervention at the right time

But the provision for health card will most likely happen only in the coming phases of the project. As of now, the priority is to issue identification numbers