CHENNAI: When author Joe D’Cruz was slapped with a criminal and civil defamation case for his portrayal of fisherwomen and Christianity in his award winning novel ‘Korkai’, he received little support from the writing community, often attributed to his support of Narendra Modi. It also cost him a publishing contract after Delhi-based publisher Navayana decided to pull out of the deal after his statement. However, his support had remained unwavering and unapologetic- until now.

Although D’ Cruz had earlier criticised some of the Centre’s projects like the International Container Transshipment Port, he has now made it clear, in no uncertain terms that the poor have no place on Prime Minister’s agenda.

“I’m not speaking as a writer now, I’m speaking as a citizen and I always have voiced the opinions on behalf of people. I tell things as they are,” the writer who is also a shipping and logistics expert told Express.

“I have made several representations to the Centre expressing my concerns but there has been no response. Also, there are no solutions coming from the Modi government. Three years is a long time, we can’t wait much longer,” he added.

The primary bone of contention was the International Container Transshipment Port, Enayam, in Kanniyakumari. According to D’Cruz, the transshipment port is a wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“There is no cargo, no connectivity and the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Kochi, has already proved to be a failure. What is the need for another such project in Kanniyakumari?,” he said.

The transshipment terminal, that is to be constructed after a vast reclamation of land from the sea that would eventually wreak havoc on the livelihood of local fishermen, he said.

“What the area now needs is a world-class fishing harbour. For ten years, the locals have been waiting for its completion. Only if you go near the problem, you can find solutions,” he said.