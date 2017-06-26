One of the damaged pillars of the Solasiramani barrage-cum-bridge, which has been propped up by sand bags, in Namakkal district; and (below) the pillar with damaged base due to soil erosion before repair work began | Express

NAMAKKAL: A video on social media showing one of the three pillars of the Solasiramani barrage-cum-bridge ‘hanging’ without a base due to soil erosion has attracted official attention.



Electricity Minister P Thangamani and senior officials inspected the barrage on Saturday, after the video went viral. The barrage-cum-bridge on the Cauvery was constructed in 2013. It has 21 shutters and two power generating units of 15 MW each.

Power generation takes place only when the water level rises. Due to drought, there is no water flow in the stretch now. A few days ago, locals found one of the pillars severely damaged. A shocked public then alerted the Public Works Department officials and demanded that immediate action be taken to avert an accident.

To bring more attention to the matter, activists recorded the pillar’s condition in a video and uploaded it on Facebook and WhatsApp. The video went viral, following which officials took up repair works.

Officials claimed that they normally carry out maintenance works when the water level is low. “This year, when we were about to start work, we found the pillar hanging in air. The concrete was completely damaged. We are taking steps to save the bridge,” said PWD and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board officials.

“The officials concerned have been instructed to save the pillar and the structure,” Thangamani told Express. “A committee will be formed to inquire into the matter and determine whether this happened due to floods or faults in construction. Stern action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he added.