Tamil Nadu State Dairy Development Minister lashes out at party spokesperson in milk row
By Express News Service | Published: 26th June 2017 01:45 AM |
Last Updated: 26th June 2017 08:19 AM | A+A A- |
VIRUDHUNAGAR: State Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji on Sunday raised a clamour against his own party spokesperson Vaigai Selvan, alleging that he served as an aide to the private dairy companies that indulged in milk adulteration.
Addressing reporters in Sivakasi, Bhalaji said the private dairy companies had failed to prove that there was no adulteration in the milk that they manufactured.
He informed that the State government had sent milk samples collected from private dairies for quality tests to various laboratories.
“The private milk companies are luring the labs, where the milk samples are given for tests. But now, the government is secretly checking its standards. “Severe action will be taken against those who indulge in malpractices after getting the reports,” Bhalaji said.
Responding to a question on Selvan’s comments while participating in a TV show, the minister charged that he was abetting private milk manufacturers who indulged in adulteration. Bhalaji also alleged that Selvan was getting money from them.
“Selvan won the 2011 Assembly elections from Aruppukkottai constituency by bribing voters, giving them a token worth `3,000 each,” he went on. Bhalaji claimed that private milk manufacturers were luring other party politicians with money to comment against him.
Private firms targeted
