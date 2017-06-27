PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK (Amma) here today urged the government to notify 85 per cent quota for MBBS and BDS courses to students who had pursued plus two under state board in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Talking to reporters here leader of the legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said this would protect students of the state board examinations to get admission to the medical courses in privately managed and self financing deemed universities here.

Anbalagan said that the NEET examination on the basis of which admission had been directed to be done for medical and dental courses was conducted by the CBSE.

The students of Puducherry and Karaikal regions had undergone the plus two course as per the curriculum of the Tamil Nadu State Board.

Students from poor families and villages would not be able to go in for medical courses if the admission is as per the performance in the NEET examination.

Hence a quota of 85 percent should be ensured in medical courses for students of State Board, he said.