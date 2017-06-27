Students file out of the NEET exam centre for All India Pre Medical test at Jubilee hills public school on Sunday | R Satish Babu

CHENNAI: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results kept pending, the State government has postponed the common engineering admissions counselling. Speaking to reporters after releasing the rank list for this year’s engineering counselling, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said 36 of the 59 candidates who secured 200 out of 200 were eligible for MBBS admissions.

“Seats in top engineering colleges would turn vacant if these students migrate to medical courses after attending engineering counselling. So, Anna University will begin counselling after the NEET results are out,” he added.

However, the Supreme Court had ordered all engineering institutes to wind up the engineering admission process before August 15 every year. Anbalagan said they would seek assistance from legal advisors to postpone the counselling process by a week or two.