CHENNAI: The mudslinging between Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji and AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan took an ugly turn on Monday with both indulging in name-calling while TTV Dhinakaran’s supporter P Vetrivel joined issue with party MP G Hari for his remarks on reining in V K Sasikala’s family. Bhalaji took potshots on Vaigaichelvan, an ex-minister, accusing him of airing views in favour of private firms, besides calling him a ‘paid orator’.The minister also charged him with collecting money and bribing voters during the election in Arupukottai.

Vaigaichelvan launched a virulent attack saying it was the magic of Dravidian movement that Bhalaji, who had been pasting cinema posters on walls, could become a minister of a department that dealt with films. He was alluding to Bhalaji holding the Information portfolio in the previous government.

“He should try to work on his etiquette and become a little polished and polite,” Vaigaichelvan said, adding that the party under his leadership had lost to DMK in four out of seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district.

AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel trained the guns on party’s Lok Sabha Member G Hari saying the latter was speaking without reason and should be restrained by the chief minister.

“The chief minister must restrain those talking without reason. We will wait for a month or two or six more. After that, we know what to do to tame them,” he told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile reiterating that Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran still held sway over the party, P Vetrivel, MLA, said Prime Minister Modi had sought the support of AIADMK for the BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind through Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.