PUDUCHERRY:The leaders of AINRC and AIADMK, both of them extending support to BJP in the presidential polls, separately called on BJP president Amit Shah on Monday.

AINRC president and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, along with Lok Sabha member R Radhakrishnan and three party legislators called on Shah while the other three party MLAs who have a soft corner towards the ruling Congress did not turn up.

Similarly, AIADMK legislators led by legislature party leader A Anbazhagan and party Rajya Sabha member N Gokulakrishnan called on Shah separately.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Rangasamy said the AINRC has already announced its support to Ram Nath Kovind’s presidential candidature and they reaffirmed the support during the meeting with Shah. Rangasamy parried all other questions posed to him.

AIADMK’s Anbazhagan told mediapersons that as per the direction of party deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, party legislators and its Rajya Sabha member met Shah and extended their support to the BJP presidential candidate. Shah was also apprised of the “non-functioning” Congress government here, Anbazhagan said.

Earlier, Shah upon arrival in the UT, garlanded the statue of revolutionary poet Subramanya Bharati after a motorcycle rally was taken around the main thoroughfares of the town to make the party’s presence known in the town.