COIMBATORE: Tirupur South MLA S Gunasekaran has set a deadline to the officials of State Highways Department to complete the construction of a subway near TMF hospital and open it for public use by Tuesday afternoon.

The AIADMK MLA, a supporter of the ruling faction, has also threatened to throw open the subway to the public if the officials failed to open it in time.

“Initially, officials cited fund constraint to complete the works. I spoke to senior officials in Chennai and arranged for an additional `2 crore to carry out the works. Yet, the officials here have failed to complete the project on time. They assured to complete the work two months ago. However, they have failed to keep the promise,” said Gunasekaran.

Officials have now sought 20 days’ time to complete the project as works such as fixing street lights were still pending. The MLA has suggested to open the subway for use between 6 am and 6 pm by Tuesday. Later, after street lights are fixed, they can allow people to use it in the night, he added.

“I have placed a banner on the subway and set a deadline for them to complete the project. If the subway is opened, it will benefit hundreds of residents, especially school and college students, who face difficulties in crossing the road,” he said.