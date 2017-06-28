BJP national president petting a cow at the Arunachalaswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister Sevur S Ramachandran and others are also seen | Express

TIRUVANNAMALAI, VILLUPURAM: Amid tight security, BJP national president Amit Shah offered worship at Arunachalaswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

Around 10:20 am, Shah’s helicopter landed at a temporary helipad set up at Tiruvannamalai Government Arts College in Tiruvnanamalai. He was received by AIADMK MLA’s representing three factions and BJP cadres.

Representing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, HR and CE Minister Sevur S Ramachandran, while on behalf of TTV Dhinakaran, AIADMK MLA’s Panneer Selvam, Thoosi MLA Mohan and other office-bearers welcomed him.

Tiruvannamalai MP Vanasaroja, who said to be O Panneerselvam’s supporter was denied permission to enter into the helipad as her name was not listed in the visitors list inside the college campus. Later, she was allowed after she picked up a quarrel with the police.

Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present.

Later, Amit Shah went to Ramana Maharshi Ashram located on Girivalam path. There he spent some time in mediation. After about 40 minutes, he left to the Arunachalaswarar temple for worship.

He was given Poorana-Kumba respect in the temple by the priests. He entered into the temple through Ammani Amman tower and worshiped at Arunachalaswarar temple.

Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan tried to conduct a two-wheeler rally from Ramana Maharishi ashram to Arunachalaswarar temple marking a grand welcome for him. However, police denied permission citing security reasons. Over this issue, Tamilisai picked up a quarrel with the Superintendent of Police, R Ponni, and raised slogans demanding the police to allow them to take out a bike rally. Later, Amit Shah left to Delhi by 11:30 am.

Interaction with cadre

BJP national president Amit Shah, who visited Puducherry on Monday as a part of his nation-wide tour to strengthen his party base, also paid a visit to the world famous Matrimandir Meditation Chamber in Auroville on Tuesday. Despite the venue being temporarily closed from June 5 to July 5 for renovation work, special arrangements were made for the BJP leader to meditate inside the chamber.

Upon reaching the meditation chamber at 8:50 am, Shah was accorded welcome by president of Auroville Foundation Mohan Varghese IAS. According to sources, Amit Shah also discussed with the chamber authorities, matters regarding the preparatory works for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Matrimadir next year. Following his mediation at Matrimandir, Shah held discussion with his functionaries from both Puducherry and Villupuram.