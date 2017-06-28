CHENNAI: Justice N Kirubakaran of Madras High Court has raised another set of 20 questions, this time with regard to the functioning of schools in the State.

The most prominent among them wanted the government to answer as to why teachers of government/government aided schools should not be prohibited from starting associations or unions, like policemen? Erring teachers are said to be using the associations to prevent any action, especially when education is a fundamental right and the future of the students are shaped by teachers. Hence, why such prohibition should not be imposed? the judge asked. The judge was hearing a writ petition from the management of Pasupathy Aided Middle School, Pandanallur in Thanjavur district, challenging the order of the State rejecting the school’s plea for starting English medium sections.

When similarly placed government schools are permitted to start English medium sections, why government aided private schools should not be permitted to start the sections, petitioner asked. They should not be discriminated against, it contended. When the plea came up for hearing, the judge referred to a GO dated June 14, 2016 by which as many as 320 panchayat union schools were permitted to start English medium sections to improve English knowledge of 22,400 students studying in them in rural areas.

“Though the government has understood the necessity of English knowledge for the students, it seems appropriate hands are not employed by the government in English medium sections. Without appointing and having proper well trained teachers, imparting English would not be achieved,” the judge said.

Also pointing out to the fact that government teachers are admitting their children in private schools to get better standard of education, the judge wanted the State to answer why it should not be made mandatory for the government teachers to admit their children only in government schools?

Further, considering the continuous decline in the quality of education and strength of students in government schools, especially in rural areas, the judge wanted the State to think of involving voluntary organisations, NGOs and private players in running or administering the government schools in rural areas, without compromising the status as government schools, in an effort to improve the quality of education.

The judge also wanted the State to answer various other questions including, whether any action has been taken against erring teachers for not reporting to schools on time?, why not biometric system be introduced in government schools, especially those in rural and hilly areas, to ensure presence of teachers on all working days?, whether is it viable to install CCTV cameras in schools to verify the attendance of teachers and their teaching throughout the day? and what is the pass percentage in the government schools as well as in the private schools in X standard for the past 10 years? The matter will be taken up on July 14.