CHENNAI: The fee fixation committee has announced the fee structure for government medical colleges, and government and management quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges for MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2017-18. Fee revision, done once every three years, was last announced in 2014.

On Tuesday, the committee announced the fee structure for ESIC Medical College, Chennai, and nine self-financing medical colleges — Perundurai Medical College, Erode; PSG Medical College, Coimbatore; Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College, Kancheepuram; Velammal Medical College, Madurai; Tagore Medical College, Chennai; Chennai Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM), Tiruchy; Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur; Sri Moogambigai Institute of Medical Science, Kanniyakumari; and Annapoorna Medical College and Hospital, Salem. Annual tuition fee for an MBBS seat in government colleges is Rs 4,000 and for a BDS seat, Rs 2,000.

Among these nine colleges, the annual tuition fee for government quota seats ranges from Rs 2.85 lakh (Perundurai Medical College) to Rs 4 lakh (PSG Coimbatore and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College).

The fee fixed for management quota seats is Rs 12.50 lakh at all self-financing medical colleges except Perundurai Medical College where the annual tuition fee for management quota seat is Rs 2.80 lakh. The fee for NRIs is Rs 23.50 lakh, the committee announced.

Tuition fee for government quota seats in Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College, Tagore Medical College, Chennai Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM) and Annapoorna Medical College and Hospital has been fixed at Rs 3.85 lakh.

At ESIC Medical College, Chennai, the fee for MBBS is Rs 24,000. For government quota seats at all self-financing dental colleges, the fee is Rs 2.5 lakh, while that for management quota is Rs 6 lakh. For NRI candidates, the fee is Rs 9 lakh.