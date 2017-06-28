CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday claimed that a fresh set of lab results have “proved” that milk sold by two major private companies were indeed adulterated.

After a report from another private lab at Pune gave a clean chit for private milk companies, the minister said he secretly collected the samples and sent them to labs for testing through third parties. “They will escape with just a fine in the courts. So I am making them public to create awareness,” he told reporters at a hurriedly organised press meet.

The minister said he had also sent samples from the State-run Aavin and the test results showed that they were not adulterated.

When asked why he was not banning these companies, he said it would require a combined decision by many departments and his priority was to create awareness. He also said that he had been receiving calls at midnight ever since he first made such accusations against private milk companies.