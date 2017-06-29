VELLORE: Though just two days are left for the implementation of GST, the State is yet to take a decision on the closure of inter-state sales tax check posts. Tamil Nadu has 29 check posts across its borders with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. About 300 employees of the enforcement wings are deployed at these check posts.

Once the migration to GST regime begins, online tax invoice would be sufficient for transporting goods from one state to another. Dealers need not produce their tax receipts at check posts. States like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh became proactive way back in March and announced plans to close their check posts.

Official sources in the Commercial Department here told Express that the TN government is exploring the option of converting some check posts into joint surveillance centres in consultation with the Central Excise Department. “GST rules stipulate that vehicles carrying goods should be inspected by officials, under CCTV coverage, besides recording the reason for stopping them.

Since the Central Excise Department also needs to conduct vehicle checks we are holding discussions with them,” said a senior official at the Commercial Department. The official added that even if the 300 employees of the enf­orcement wing get tr­a­nsferred to the assessment and ap­pellate wi­ngs, the department would ne­ed more people to implement GST.

“The government has been looking for ways to fix the loopholes bef­o­r­e taking a call on the clo­sure of check posts. A final decision is ex­pected by Thursday or Fri­d­ay,” the official added.