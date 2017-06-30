TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Gold biscuits weighing about 1.6 kg were seized from a passenger who arrived here from Malaysia, and two persons including an immigration official arrested in this connection, Air Intelligence Unit officials said today.

Sadiq Ali of Tiruchirapalli district, was arrested after he arrived by an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur around last night, they said adding the gold biscuits weighing 100 gm each and valued at Rs 45 lakh were seized from him.

The AIU sleuths found Ali moving in a suspicious manner and kept a close watch on him.

When he was seen walking along with the immigration officer Balaji Baskar, the officials intercepted them and searched the luggage of Ali and found 1.6 kg of gold hidden in the bag.

Investigations revealed that Ali had offered to pay bribe to Balaji for helping him to smuggle the gold out of the airport premises using his links, the officials said.

The duo were arrested and further investigation is on, they added.