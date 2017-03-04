CHENNAI: The compact discs containing the Assembly proceedings relating to the en-masse suspension of 79 DMK MLAs on August 17, 2016 were submitted to the first bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.

When PILs from DMK working president and Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin and party MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan came up before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice R Mahadevan, the Assembly secretary produced the CDs in a sealed cover.

The bench directed the Registry to keep them in its safe custody and adjourned the matter till March 10.

The PILs sought to quash the resolution passed in the Assembly suspending the MLAs for a week. They also sought to declare Rule 121 of the TN Legislative Assembly Rules, which empowers the Speaker to impose ‘the grave punishment of suspension’ without providing any opportunity of hearing to the member/members, as illegal, ultra vires and unconstitutional.