Madhavan, seen along with her wife Deepa while addressing a press confrerence during the launch of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai in February. Madhavan today announced him quitting the outfit. (File photo | EPS)

Deepa Jayakumar, who is hoping to carry on the legacy of her aunt J Jayalalithaa by contesting the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll, faced a setback of sorts when her husband, Madhavan, today announced that he would quit the political forum, MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, founded by his wife, and start his own party.

Madhavan said that Deepa was being controlled by “evil forces” which had taken over the outfit, but claimed he had no differences with her.

Deepa Jayakumar's husband Madhavan at Jayalalithaa memorial on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at the memorial of Jayalalithaa, he responded to a question saying there was no contradiction in his move and asserted that his wife's outfit was only an organisation and that his would be a full-fledged political party. Asked whether his proposed party would contest the RK Nagar bypoll, he said a decision would be taken "as per the wishes of the people". Asked about the name of the party, he said it would be announced shortly and claimed he had the support of cadres of the peravai.

Asked whether he would continue to stay with Deepa in the same house, Madhavan said, "Yes". He said that though he had discussed his intention to launch a political party, Deepa did not react to that.

When pointed out that many MLAs and MPs and key functionaries of the AIADMK were with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Madhavan said, “True cadre are with me.”

Deepa had launched the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24, along with her husband Madhavan, on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of her aunt and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Launching the outfit, she had said that it was not a political party and that the group would carry on the legacy of Jayalalithaa through their works.

Deepa had sided with the O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK when the party split weeks after Jayalalithaa’s death, but she did not join them. She instead launched the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai and announced that she would contest the RK Nagar bypoll on her own. The OPS faction has declared that veteran leader E Madhusudanan would contest the seat representing them. The Sasikala faction, meanwhile, put up party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran as their candidate for the seat.