CHENNAI: Which party should get credit for providing free power supply to farmers? The question was hotly debated by both the Opposition and the Treasury benches in the Assembly on Tuesday.



Participating in a debate on the budget, DMK member V Ganesan said it was during his party leader M Karunanidhi’s tenure as chief minister that free power for farmers was first introduced in the country.

Finance Minister D Jayakumar intervened to claim that the scheme to provide free power to farmers was first launched during the tenure of late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. DMK members vociferously challenged his contention, but the minister stood his ground.



Jayakumar asserted that the issue had been debated already in the Assembly and he also had copies of the Government Order issued at that point in time. A few DMK members again joined issue, triggering a verbal tiff.

DMK working president M K

Stalin leaving the Assembly,

in the city on Tuesday | P Jawahar

Leader of the House and School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said it was only during MGR’s period that electricity was offered to farmers at a cheaper rate of Rs 75 per horse power.



After getting inputs from DMK Whip R Sakkarapani, his colleague Ganesan stated that free power supply to farmers was introduced in 1989-91 during the DMK regime.



The measures for drought relief too evoked a war of words from both sides.

Ganesan alleged that the relief offered by the State was insufficient to cover the loss of farmers. Joining him, Sakkarapani rued that only those having more than five acres were considered for compensation. He demanded compensation for loss of all types of crop, including horticultural ones.



Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said the Centre had prescribed the eligibility criteria for availing money under the National Disaster Relief Fund. Only those who had more than five acres would be considered for compensation in case of drought and crop loss, following guidelines laid down by the Centre.

Sharing the steps taken by the State, he said the government had paid `410 crore as its share to the crop insurance scheme.



Minister for Agriculture R Doraikannu informed the House that financial assistance of `66.11 crore had been distributed to the affected farmers so far.



S P Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, explained the steps taken to address the drinking water scarcity in the State.