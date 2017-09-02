KULMOUR (TAMIL NADU): Lamenting her death, Dalit State Board student Anitha's father spoke up about how she managed to study in difficult circumstances.

“She managed to study in difficult circumstances. She was concerned about NEET. What wrong had she done, who will answer?” he told ANI before her last rites.

Anitha, depressed over not being able get admission in a medical college, hanged herself to death at her residence in Ariyalur's Kuzhumur village yesterday.

She had moved the Supreme Court against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission.

Selvaraj, who had advocated in favour of Anitha at the Supreme Court, averred that Anitha was a very intelligent and confident girl who was motivated to complete her higher education.

Her father supported her dream with his job as a coolie, informed Selvaraj.

The advocate criticised the judiciary as well as the government for ignoring people’s welfare.

“The reservation policy is in favour of Scheduled Caste but the government is intentionally violating it,” he said.

Selvaraj also alleged that no actions are taken to improve lives of people below poverty line, adding that the Centre do not take cognizance of Tamil Nadu while making laws and policies.

“Government ignores Tamil Nadu, its people and its government, Tamil Nadu is only occupied in the administrative seats” he said.

On August 22, the Apex Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test merit list by September 4.

Anitha had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board. However, she got only 86 marks in the NEET examination for medicine which ruined her chances of getting admission.

After her suicide, Anitha's family, relatives and villagers staged a road roko, holding the State and Centre responsible for her death.

Anitha belonged to an interior village of Kulmour in Tamil Nadu, where her last rites will be performed today.