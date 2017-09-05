MADURAI: The State government has submitted in the High Court Bench at Madurai that it is ready to extent its full cooperation to resume the excavation works stopped in Adichanallur.

Earlier, one Kamaraj from Thoothukudi filed a PIL praying for an order to the Union and State Governments seeking to continue excavations in the archaeological site of Adichanallur in Thoothukudi district and to set up a museum at the site.



S Kamaraj aka Muthalankurichi Kamarj, social researcher from Thoothukudi, approached HC stating that in 2004, excavation was done at Adichanallur by experts from Archaeology Department and unearthed urns containing Tamil Bhrami letters used between 100 BC- 200 BC.

Further the petitioner contended that four-phase excavations had been carried out till now, but no report was filed by any of the archaeologists under Rule 27 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, the petitioner prayed to the court for a direction to publish all four phase excavation reports and to continue excavations on the site and also to set up a museum in Adichanallur.