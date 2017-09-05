CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday appealed to the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) to give up their plan to go on an indefinite strike from September 7. The employees had been demanding revival of the old pension scheme, implementation of Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations, awarding interim relief for the delay in implementing it and regularisation of contract workers.



In a press release, the chief minister stated that the issues were discussed at a recent meeting involving representatives of JACTTO-GEO and a group of State ministers.As far as the pension issue is concerned, representatives of JACTTO-GEO were assured that government’s decision would be based on the report of retired IAS officer T S Sridhar’s panel, which is expected in November. He also said that another committee was formed to look into three other demands, including award of an interim relief in case of delay in implementing changes. Its report was to be submitted by this month-end.



”Decisions would be taken based on the reports and announcement on release on interim relief would be made at the appropriate time, if necessary,” he added.The chief minister has appealed to all State government employees to withdraw the planned protests in the interest of public welfare.