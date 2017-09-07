KARAIKAL:The 22-year-old boy from Neravy who was playing the Blue Whale Challenge and rescued by police on Tuesday has warned youth against playing the deadly game.

Alexander (22) played up to five levels of Blue Whale Challenge and was about the draw the whale on his arm with a knife before his brother alerted the police and he was rescued.

Narrating his experience, Alexander told media said Blue Whale Challenge was neither an app nor a game that one con download, but a link customised by the admin. I was working in a private company in Chennai, where I received the link in the workers Whatsapp group. I entered the game as I was curious and the admin fetched all my contact details. After that I was forced to play the game at 2 am every day”.

“The tasks given by the admin are to be completed only after 2 am everyday. First few days went into posting personal details and photographs, which were collected by the blue whale admin,” he added. A few days ago, Alexander was asked to visit a nearby graveyard at midnight and take a selfie and post it online. “I went to the Akkaraivattam graveyard around midnight, took a selfie and posted it. Everyday, I had to watch horror movies alone, as the idea was to make victims shun fear,” he said.

“Though I was consciously playing the game, I was forced by the admin to complete the tasks. Some even called me from Russia. The admin asked me to watch a horror movie and I also took a selfie in Akkaraivattam graveyard which I sent to the admin” Alexander added.“I avoided talking to people at home and remained confined to my room.. It was mentally taxing.. Though I wanted to get out of the game, I could not do so,” he added. Stating that he was stable now following the counselling sessions, Alexander appealed to fellow youths to never try the game. “It is a virtual death trap.. You will go though an agonising experience..

Even those who seek adventures, will be mentally affected,” he warned.“Thankfully with my brother’s information, Police rescued me on Tuesday by 4 am when I was in the fifth stage. So, whoever is in a mood of just entering the game for the sake of adventure should avoid it,” Alexander urged.Police officials lead by Vamseedhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Karaikal South has been counselling Alexandar and also advised others to stay away from the game.