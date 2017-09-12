CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of jailed V.K. Sasikala as party General Secretary. The appointment of her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary also stands cancelled, said a party leader.

The decision was announced at the AIADMK party general council.

The general council also resolved to restore all those who were party office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa. The council also nullified the decisions taken by Dinakaran.

The council also ratified the recent merger of the two factions led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

HERE ARE THE UPDATES:

Late leaders MGR and Jaya had ensured AIADMK rule in Tamilnadu for 27 years: OPS

OPS exhorts the party cadre and functionaries to live upto the expectations of late CM Jaya.

Deputy CM & Convenor of AIADMK OPS says no one divide and rule the party cadre & it is showing in unity shown by GC meeting.

We will redeem two leaves symbol soon: EPS

2130 general council members which constitute 98 percent of GC attended today and approved all resolutions says TN CM EPS @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) September 12, 2017

TN CM EPS says MK Stalin is on the brink of desperation and trying to bring down this govt

How can TTV who is not even a primary member can remove party office bearers asks TN CM EPS

TTV has no locus standi to criticise us; late CM Jaya had kept him away from party affairs for 10 years: EPS

TN CM EPS says no one can split AIADMK or destabilise the Amma Govt that is continuing

Only a few political parties have the privilege of coming together after facing a split says CM EPS at GC meeting.

Now I will ensure that this Government(Tamil Nadu) is thrown out of power: TTV Dinkaran

You (EPS-OPS) claim you have support of party workers, so if you have guts let us face fresh elections: TTV Dinkaran.

Most ministers in Tamil Nadu fearing that they will lose elections, that is why they are accusing us of conniving with DMK: TTV Dinkaran on AIADMK meet.

AIADMK GC members approve all the 15 Resolutions unanimously.

AIADMK GC meet ratifies numerous changes in bylaws and sub clauses; all powers given to gen secy now vest with EPS and OPS

AIADMK GC withdraws appointment of VK Sasikala and the appointments made by her.

AIADMK general council cancels general secretary post saying Jayalalithaa is the permanent gen secy @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) September 12, 2017

AIADMK GC meeting ratifies changes in bylaws

The powers of gen secy will be given to convenor and joint convenor and form A and B will be signed together by EPS and OPS

AIADMK GC meeting creates new posts - convenor and joint convenor to coordinate the party affairs

All announcements of TTV Dinakaran are not binding on the party: RB Udaykumar

Temporary General Secretary post stands forfeited. Sasikala is expelled: ANI

All those appointed by Amma (Jayalalithaa) as office bearers, to continue: RB Udaykumar.

AIADMK to be unified faction & we will retrieve 'two leaves' party symbol: RB Udaykumar,TN Min reads out resolution at the council meet.

B Valarmathi literary wing secy welcomes gathering and criticises TTV.

GC meeting members observe silence as a mark of respect to late CM Jaya.

TN CM EPS requests presidium chairman E Madhusudanan to preside over the meeting.

AIADMK workers at the general council meet in Chennai. (P Jawahar)

B Valarmathi literary wing secy welcomes the gathering at GC meeting.

Dindigul C Sreenivasan seconds the proposal of CM EPS

A section of the luxury buses which brought general council members to Vanagaram @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/Ri6ryTVbxp — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) September 12, 2017

Resolutions that may have a large bearing in the functioning of the party are likely to be passed today. These include NEET, K’taka’s efforts to build a dam across Cauvery and financial grants that need to be released by the Centre.

