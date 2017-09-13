DMK and other parties stage demonstration on NEET in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | EPS)

COIMBATORE: Nearly 2,000 workers belonging to several political parties, barring AIADMK and BJP, today staged a demonstration here and in Tirupur seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, police said.

While 1,000 cadres of various political parties including the DMK took part in the protest here, 800 activists participated in the demonstration held in Tirupur, they said.

Led by DMK, the workers raised slogans against the Centre for working against social justice and also Tamil Nadu government for not criticising the steps taken by the Centre.

District leaders of Congress, CPIM, CPI, VCK, and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam participated in the demonstration.

Protests had erupted in Tamil Nadu soon after Anitha, daughter of a daily wage earner, allegedly hanged herself at her house in Ariyalur district on September 1.

She was reportedly upset after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from the ambit of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test.