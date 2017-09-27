CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu today signed a joint technical cooperation agreement with Germany-based GIZ for taking up land use planning and management project in the state.

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, S Krishnan exchanged documents with a GIZ Project Director, George Johnson, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the Secretariat here, an official release said.

According to the Indo-German development agreement, India has been taking up 'land use planning and management projects with support of German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Tamil Nadu government was working towards mitigating issues arising out of unplanned land usage besides formulating efficient land governance schemes.

As part of the agreement, a scheme would be developed for tapping unplanned land in Coimbatore which would also cover Nilgiris and Tirupur districts in the State.

GIZ would provide technical assistance to State agencies involved in formulating land use policies.

The scheme would be implemented by different agencies under the State Planning Commission, Housing and Urban Development department, the release said.

Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, Achim Fabig, State Planning Commission, Member-Secretary Anil Meshram, Town and Country Planning Commissioner Beela Rajesh and senior government officials were also present on the occasion.