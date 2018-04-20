CHENNAI: Seeking to allay the fears of Tamil Nadu government over the norms to be adopted by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for disbursing tax revenues, panel chairman N K Singh on Thursday said the fiscal needs of each state would be individually assessed, keeping in view their special characteristics.

Singh conveyed this to a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, when it submitted a representation on the issues to be faced by Tamil Nadu for various reasons, including the terms of references of the commission like 2011 Census data for disbursing revenues instead of using the 1971 Census data.

In the meeting that lasted for about 35 minutes, over 40 MPs, including Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, listed the efforts made and resources mobilised by Tamil Nadu to uplift the people of the State. A Press Information Bureau release here said the delegation urged the commission to balance the need for fiscal transfers to less developed states, while simultaneously meeting the growing aspirations and expectations of the people of the better performing states.

Singh assured them that the fiscal needs of each state would be individually assessed and their special characteristics kept in view. “A progressive state like Tamil Nadu, which has contributed greatly to India’s prosperity, would certainly receive the commission’s careful consideration. The panel visit to Tamil Nadu was finalised for the end of September,” he added.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Panneerselvam said the delegation had explained how Tamil Nadu had been suffering financially during the tenure of successive Finance Commissions in the past. For example, due to the recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu had lost around `7,000 crore, he said.

The delegation also called on Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan in this regard and submitted a memorandum. Later, they met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and submitted a memorandum asking the Centre not to dilute certain provisions of the SC/ST Act.