CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on BJP national secretary H Raja and party functionary S Ve Shekher for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday described them as “cyber psychos”, who “blabber everyday out of publicity mania”. He also said both cannot go scot-free.“Raja has made an unsavoury remark against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Tamil Nadu government will file a case against him,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said, “If you lodge a complaint against S Ve Shekher, we will arrest him. Please lodge a complaint and we will definitely act on it. Posting some objectionable views on journalists, particularly women journalists, cannot be accepted.”

Complaint against S Ve Shekher

A day after BJP functionary S Ve Shekher shared a derogatory Facebook post against women journalists, a complaint was lodged with the city Police Commissioner, demanding action against him.

Stones were also pelted at Shekher’s house at Mandaveli by a few mediapersons who were protesting against him.

Lakshmi Subramanian, a journalist with an English magazine, complained to the police that Shekher’s post was defaming not only journalists but also all women. “S Ve Sekhar’s post is totally derogatory and defames every woman at work and he spews venom on every woman assassinating their characters. He has deleted his post, but his post has given the courage to the right-wing trollers to go ahead. I want to put an end to this so that it doesn’t happen to other women in future,” Lakshmi told Express.

On Thursday, Shekher shared a Facebook post written by one Thirumalai Sa, which did not name any journalist, but referred to the incident in which Governor Banwarilal Purohit patted on the cheek of a woman journalist at a recent press conference. “I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose,” Shekher said in a statement on Friday.

Over 70 journalists from various organisations staged a protest in front of the BJP office at T Nagar, condemning Shekher. Later in the day, another group of mediapersons pelted stones at his house. Police detained around 28 people who were at the spot.

Kanimozhi flays BJP

Describing the Facebook post of actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher on women journalists as “disgusting” and revealing a “despicable mindset”, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday flayed the saffron party for not taking any action against him. “Unless the BJP high command takes firm action against Shekher, it can only be construed that it endorses these views,” she tweeted. The president of the Nellai Press Club on Friday filed a defamation case in a court here against BJP leader S. Ve. Shekher,w