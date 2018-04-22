SALEM: Rajeswari, the 42-year-old resident temple elephant of Arulmigu Suganeswarar Temple in Salem, died on Saturday after suffering for over one year due to illness. The elephant was in news after Madras High Court permitted mercy killing of the elephant recently. When she was five years old, she reached Salem Suganeswarar temple. In the recent days, the jumbo’s health condition became very critical because of a problem in its left leg. Soon, the right leg was also affected. Two years back, the temple authorities brought the jumbo to the temple’s property in Gorimedu for treatment.

On March 5, she suddenly sat on the floor as her legs were unable to hold her up anymore. Following this incident, she was provided treatment from veterinary doctors from Namakkal and Chennai. However, there was no improvement in her condition. On March 17, the jumbo was moved by officials with the support of an earthmover. As a result, the condition of her right leg and her condition grew worse and she battled for her life. An animal lover, Muralidharan filed a petition to allow euthanasia of the 42-year-old elephant. Considering the plea, the court gave its consent for mercy killing, but the temple devotees planned to appeal to apex court to obtain a stay order. Additionally, lakhs of devotees offered prayers for her well-being.

The elephant died at 12.20 pm on Saturday. The veterinary doctors confirmed her death. Rajeswari was buried at 7 pm. As news spread, several devotees and people rushed to the spot. Salem Collector Rohini R Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioners of city police Subbulakshmi, Thangadurai and other officials also paid flower tributes to her.

Collector Rohini said officials from hindu religious and charitable endowments, veterinary and forest departments had been monitoring the elephant’s condition. As per High Court order, the doctors who treated her filed a report in the court and the doctors told that the treatment should be continued. But the situation was such that, despite giving constant treatment, the jumbo could not stand. They registered her condition every two hours. If someone has any doubt about her death, they may seek a copy of this report, she added. “Rajeswari’s was a natural death. Her body parts will be sent for postmortem,” said Loganathan, Deputy Director of Veterinary Department.