PUDUCHERRY: In a strange incident in Thirubhuvanai, a tipsy trio stole a bus and caused panic in the area with a series of accidents. The bus they drove damaged vehicles, a lamp post, a house and a bridge wall. The three youth have been identified through CCTV footage and police have launched a search for them. According to sources, Vijayakumar (48) owns buses and cars, and Sankar (28) of alitheerthalkuppam is a bus driver. After returning from a trip, Sankar had parked the bus in the night in the land near the temple in his village.

But unknown to him, three tipsy men entered the bus through the window and managed to start it. One of the three started driving the bus and as all three were in an inebriated condition, they were unable to steer it properly. The bus hit three cars, a mini-van and a lamp post - which incidentally fell down, disconnecting power supply in the area. They then ran over a motorcycle, which got stuck under the bus and was dragged for a few metres, before catching fire.

The vehicle then bumped into the wall of a bridge, and finally came to a halt after hitting the wall of a house. Hearing the noise, people rushed to the bus thinking a huge accident had taken place. But they could only see the trio jumping out and escaping into the dark. Based on information, fire and rescue personnel from Thirubhuvanai fire station rushed to the spot and put out the fire in the motorbike.

Police from Thirubhuvanai station also arrived and conducted inquiries. They said property worth `10 lakh was damaged overall. Power was restored to the area in the next morning. Meanwhile, Thirubhuvanai police filed a case. It has been identified that Karthick (24) and Ajithkumar(25) from the same village and one more youth, have been involved in this incident.