CHENNAI: The Congress high command may go for a revamp of the party in Tamil Nadu, where it is struggling to find ways and means to capitalise on the volatile political situation in order to strengthen base. Compounding the problems of the party, the inherent infighting is seemingly intensifying over the days with a section of the senior leaders and district presidents boycotting events chaired by state chief S Thirunavukkarasar.

Top leaders of the party, including former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) presidents, stayed away from a recent meeting of the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, while the Executive Committee members showed their lack of interest in the party affairs under the current regime.

Detractors of Thirunavukkarasar in the party are escalating the issues against him with the high command, the Congress sources said.

The rift in district units too came out in the open when a section of leaders complained of sidelining a DCC president in Thoothukudi district when he was visiting there. What was more embarrassing was a scuffle that broke out between two groups in the presence of Thirunavukkarasar.

The national president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, recently took stock of the party affairs in Tamil Nadu, where he saw a window of opportunity to strengthen the base. He was said to have made up his mind to bring about a regime change.

"Recently, our leader Rahul assessed the performance of the party in Tamil Nadu. He is not happy with the affairs. He will crack the whip and opt for a change of guard in the State," a senior Congress leader in Tamil Nadu told Express.

Besides infighting, the inefficiency of capitalising on the political vacuum existing in the State too is considered as something that tilts the odds against the incumbent TNCC chief, who was also stated to have earned the wrath of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

According to party sources, three-time MLA and former Rajya Sabha member S Peter Alphonse, former MLA Dr A Chellakumar and Nanguneri MLA H Vasanthakumar are considered as front-runners for the post.

Media exposure, better understanding of the State's political vagaries and cordial ties with the DMK and its top leaders raise the stock of Peter Alphonse. Chellakumar stands to gain in the case of high command deciding to switch alliance, the sources noted.

The prospects of a vocal E V K S Elangovan making a comeback too cannot be ruled out.

However, Thirunavukkarasar looks unfazed by the internal rumblings. "I have been doing what I was mandated to by our president Rahul," he said.

Responding to queries, he told Express, "Strengthening the party cannot be done overnight. It is a gradual process and must be done step by step in a concerted manner."

He is currently on a tour to attend party workers' meetings at the district level, aimed at infusing fresh blood into the party organisation.

"I will continue to discharge my duties in the capacity of TNCC president for development of the party," Thirunavukkarasar affirmed.