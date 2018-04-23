TIRUCHY: Temperatures across central Tamil Nadu crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark on Sunday. According to Regional Meteorology Department, Chennai, Tiruchy recorded more than 40.1 degree Celsius midday on Sunday. The dry wind in the central districts increased the impact of searing heat. According to data provided by private weather watchdogs, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur registered above temperatures around 40 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The intense heat has given rise to fear of chicken pox, sun stroke, conjunctivitis and other infections. Though the number of patients admitted to hospitals is less, many people are turning up with minor symptoms and the Health department is preparing for prevention of such outbreaks.

Dr G Anitha, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, told Express, “Due to the heat, many people are affected with medical conditions like heat stroke, dehydration, skin burns, chickenpox and even brain fever. As people are more aware about basic medical issues, the number of patients seen at the hospital is moderate. Those arriving for heat-related issues are widely seen at the hospital. Though some chicken pox outbreak was seen in the rural parts of the district ahead of summer, proper preventive measures were taken to ensure it did not spread out and was handled well by the city health department.”

She added that people had to be cautious in consuming things with more focus on hygiene. She advised people to avoid getting fully exposed the sun during the mid-day.

Speaking about the increase in ultraviolet rays, Dr M A Aleem, former vice-principal of government medical college in Tiruchy said that sunburns and tanning were the known acute effects of excessive UV radiation exposure.

UV radiation-induced degenerative changes in cells, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels lead to premature skin ageing. UV radiation can also cause inflammatory reactions of the eyes, such as photokeratitis and cataract.