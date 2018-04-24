CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Monday said that actor and BJP functionary S V Shekhar was wrong in sharing the controversial Facebook post which had derogatory remarks against women journalists.

“Even though he said he shared it without reading, it’s still a mistake,” the actor said when answering questions from reporters outside his residence.

Commenting on attacks on police officers during the protest demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board, Rajini reiterated, “It is unacceptable and unethical to attack a uniformed police officer under any circumstances.”

However, he said police should also behave properly with the public.

On questions over his association with columnist S Gurumurthy, he said he had been in the friendship with him for the last 25 years and both of them met each other often. He said that people are noticing it, only after he announced his political entry.Rajini said that the launch of his political party was definite, but he was yet to finalise the date.